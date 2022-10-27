UK drilling workers call off strike

Hundreds of drilling and contract maintenance workers have called off their strike after securing a double-digit pay rise.

The Unite union confirmed that more than 450 workers covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association had accepted the 10% increase, which is backdated to June.

The union members employed by Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell rejected a 5% pay offer earlier this year, resulting in a 48-hour stoppage on October 20, with further walkouts planned for both November and December.

A number of platforms could have been impacted by the industrial action, including BP Clair and Clair Ridge platforms, and also Equinor’s Mariner platform (pictured).

“Unite members were determined to obtain an improved offer and stuck to their guns. During the first in a serious of planned 48-hour stoppages across the North Sea and following further discussions with the UKDCA and Acas an improved offer of 10% was tabled, this was put to our members who have accepted the offer. This demonstrates what can be achieved when meaningful negotiations take place and employers listen to what our members are collectively saying, it proves that collective bargaining works for all,” said Vic Fraser Unite’s industrial officer.