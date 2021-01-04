UK greenlights Hornsea Project Three offshore wind farm

Authorities in the UK have given development consent for the Hornsea Project Three offshore wind farm.

The wind farm, located off the coast of Norfolk and comprising up to 300 turbines, will offer an approximate capacity of up to 2,400 mw.

Ørsted submitted the development consent order application for the project to the UK Planning Inspectorate in May 2018.

Ørsted commissioned Hornsea One offshore wind farm in January 2020, and offshore construction of Hornsea Two also started in October with completion scheduled by 2022.