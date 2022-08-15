UK introduces new five-year maritime security strategy

The UK has launched a new five-year maritime security strategy that sets out the guiding principles for the country’s approach to managing threats and risks at home and around the world, including leveraging its seabed mapping community and tackling illegal fishing and polluting activities at sea.

The strategy, which is meant to enhance capabilities in technology, innovation and cyber security, redefines maritime security as upholding laws, regulations, and norms to deliver a free, fair, and open maritime domain. With this new approach, the government said it would recognise any illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and environmental damage to the seas as a maritime security concern.

“Our new maritime security strategy paves the way for both government and industry to provide the support needed to tackle new and emerging threats and further cement the UK’s position as a world leader in maritime security,” said the Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps.

In addition, the move has seen the establishment of the UK Centre for Seabed Mapping (UK CSM) administered by the UK Hydrographic Office. The UK CSM will seek to enable the UK’s seabed mapping sector to collaborate to collect more and better data that underpins almost every sector in the maritime domain, including maritime trade, environmental and resource management, shipping operations and national security and infrastructure within the industry.

“The new Centre for Seabed Mapping is a huge step forward for the maritime sector. It will help everyone better understand the UK seabed and be the foundation for numerous benefits, including more informed management of the marine environment,” remarked Mark Simmonds, director of policy and external affairs at the British Ports Association.

UK Chamber of Shipping CEO Sarah Treseder added that a proactive maritime security strategy is essential to keeping trade routes and energy supplies secure, especially for an island nation. “Today’s welcome commitments to improve collaboration, both with industry and governments across the world, will help deliver a more secure maritime environment and help provide confidence to the shipping community,” she stated.