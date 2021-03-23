UK mulls adding shipping to its emissions trading system

The British government could follow the European Union in adding shipping into its own new carbon market.

Maritime minister Robert Courts said in an interview with Bloomberg that shipping could be included in a similar way to how the EU is going about adding the industry to its existing emissions trading system. The UK has made pledges to ensure the country’s entire transport sector is decarbonised by 2050.

“We want to work with international partners, and collaboration and co-operation is key to progress in this sphere, across EU partners and the wider world,” Courts said.

Other nations, including China and the US, are also looking at how Europe goes about regulating shipping emissions before embarking on their own potential maritime emissions schemes.