UK plans to explore roll out of shore power at ports

The UK government has announced plans to accelerate maritime decarbonisation by switching to emissions-cutting shore power at ports.

Maritime Minister Robert Courts will launch a call for evidence on shore power during his keynote speech at the annual UK Chamber of Shipping dinner on February 7, outlining how, in addition to vital environmental benefits, stimulating the innovation of new green technologies will continue the revival of the UK’s shipbuilding industry, bringing private investment, creating jobs, and revitalising coastal communities.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges this generation faces, and we will continue to lead international efforts to decarbonise the maritime sector, said Courts, adding that “Shore power will end the outdated practice of ships keeping their engines running while anchored in port, reducing the poisonous fumes entering the air and ensuring we meet our net zero 2050 goals.”

The UK became one of the few nations in the world to have a dedicated Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, which pledged £23m ($31m) in 2021 to fund over 55 decarbonisation projects. This was joined by commitments made at COP26, in which it launched the Clydebank Declaration, a coalition of 22 countries keen to develop green shipping corridors.

Welcoming the call for evidence, Tim Morris, CEO of the UK Major Ports Group, stated: “Shore power has the potential to play a positive part in the future of zero emission maritime, although it is an area that currently faces some significant challenges. The call for evidence is, therefore, an important step in finding the right, viable ways that industry, government and networks can work together to support the wider deployment of shore power where it is an appropriate solution.”