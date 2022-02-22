EuropeOperations

UK presses ahead with car carrier collusion case

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 22, 2022
The rolling car carrier cartel court craze has turned to the UK, where a class action lawsuit has been launched this week.

Car carriers have been hit by fines across the globe in recent years. Five firms – CSAV, K Line, MOL, NYK and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics – were fined EUR395m ($446m) in 2018 by the European Commission, found guilty of rigging bids.

Based on this European verdict, London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has given the green light to a class action to claim against the same five shipping companies.

Motorists who bought or leased a new car between October 2006 and September 2015 are automatically included in the claim, which is seeking damages worth around £150m ($203m).

Other car carrier investigations have taken place in South Africa, Australia, Asia and North America.

