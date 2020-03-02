UK pursues car carrier cartel investigation

March 2nd, 2020 Europe, Operations 0 comments

The UK is set to pursue its own investigation into car carrier cartel behaviour, following on from other similar enquiries in Europe, the US, South Africa and Australia.

Japan’s big three lines, MOL, K Line, NYK, along with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Eukor and CSAV stand accused of overcharging UK consumers and businesses over a 10-year period though to September 2015.

The claims have been filed to the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal under the terms of the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

Affected car brands include Ford, Volkswagan, Peugeot and Toyota according to local newspaper City AM.

