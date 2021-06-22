UK regulator tightens flaring and venting requirements

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has issued consolidated and updated guidance on flaring and venting, which sets out a tougher approach to driving reductions, through clear principles and using the OGA consenting regime and stewardship activity.

This approach is supported by updated reporting and disclosure, such as the OGA’s forthcoming emissions report, the use of flaring and venting benchmarking and the monthly data published through the OGA Open Data Portal.

According to the new guidance, the OGA can order production to stop if the flaring and venting is excessive. Operators will have to inform the OGA as soon as it becomes clear that there is a risk of flaring or venting consent breach.

Hedvig Ljungerud, director of strategy, said: “We are committed to driving down greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector, both supporting and holding industry to account in reaching its target to become a net zero basin by 2050.”

Flaring is responsible for a fifth of UK offshore oil and gas production-related carbon dioxide emissions and 1% of total UK annual CO2 emissions. Vented gas offshore represents about 0.15% of total UK greenhouse gas emissions, including around 1% of total UK annual methane emissions.