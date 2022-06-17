Dry CargoEuropeOperations

UK seafarer gets jail time for fatal Baltic Sea collision 

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 17, 2022
A Danish court has sentenced a UK seafarer to 18 months in prison for his role in a fatal collision in the Baltic Sea last year.

A 30-year-old officer of the UK-flagged cargo vessel Scot Carrier, who admitted to being drunk at the time of a collision that claimed the lives of two Danish seafarers onboard the cargo ship Karin Høj, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

He was also banned from sailing in Danish waters and will be deported from Denmark after serving his one-and-a-half-year sentence.

The 4,800 dwt Scot Carrier, owned by UK-based Scotline, was en route from Latvia to Scotland when it smashed into the 492 dwt Karin Høj off the Swedish coast and the Danish island of Bornholm on December 13. The latter capsized almost immediately with two crewmembers on board, of which one was found dead aboard the ship, while the other remains missing and is considered dead.

