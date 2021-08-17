EnvironmentEuropeOffshore

UK watchdog investigates possible breach of flare consent

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 17, 2021
1 minute read
PNR

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has opened an investigation into a possible breach of a flare consent, contrary to the requirements of the licence.

The investigation follows an enquiry that concluded that there was sufficient initial evidence to merit a full investigation into a potential failure to comply.

Among other things, the OGA probe will gather and assess further information to enable it to reach a decision, and offer the undisclosed company the opportunity to provide written representations. The investigation follows the publication in October 2020 of the thematic review into industry compliance with regulatory obligations.

The OGA recently issued consolidated and updated guidance on flaring and venting, which sets a tougher approach to driving reductions. Flaring is responsible for a fifth of UK offshore oil and gas production-related carbon dioxide emissions and 1% of total UK annual CO2 emissions.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

