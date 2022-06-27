EuropeOffshoreOperations

Ukraine hits Black Sea rig for second time

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 27, 2022
0 687 1 minute read
Olga Vasyleva / Marine Traffic

Ukrainian military forces have attacked a drilling platform in the Black Sea owned by the Crimean oil and gas company, Chernomorneftegaz, marking the second strike against offshore energy infrastructure in Crimea in a week.

The helipad of the 1995-built jackup drilling rig Tavrida was struck by a missile over the weekend, leaving a hole almost 5 m in diameter, according to Russian media. No injuries have been reported in this attack, unlike the previous missile raid in which three people were confirmed injured while seven are still missing.

Last Monday, Ukraine confirmed striking two Chernomorneftegaz-operated platforms, which were seized by Russia-backed officials in Crimea from Ukraine’s state gas firm Naftogaz after the Russian annexation in 2014.

Ukraine authorities have accused Russia of using at least three Black Sea gas production platforms to host air defence and radar units to justify the missile strikes. Russia said three units were hit in the first attack, including the Tavrida. One of the so-called Boyko Towers is understood to had been completely destroyed.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 27, 2022
0 687 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button