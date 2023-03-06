Ukraine pressures Greek owners to stop moving Russian oil

The Ukrainian government is attempting to put pressure on some famous names in Greek shipping who continue to trade with Russia.

George Economou’s TMS Tankers, George Prokopiou’s Dynacom Tankers along with Andreas Martinos’s Minerva Marine, Nikolas Maritnos’s Thenamaris, and Diamantis Diamantidis’s Delta Tankers have been added to the list on the War and Sanctions website created by the Ukrainian government as possible candidates for sanctions as have three high-level individuals from the Liberian Registry.

Launched in April last year the War and Sanctions portal highlights people and corporations who have already been sanctioned since the beginning of war with Russia, as well as suggesting further candidates for sanctions using Refinitiv as a data provider.

The share of Greek tankers taking oil out of Russia fell to 40% last month from a peak 61% in April last year, according to data from the International Institute of Finance.

Greek owners have repeatedly hit out at the ineffectiveness of sanctions, with the topic forming much of the debate at many of the conferences at last year’s Posidonia in Athens.

Greek and other foreign owners are allowed to transport crude and products out of Russia under an agreed price cap.

One of the most discussed, debated questions in shipping these days is the size of the so-called dark or shadow fleet, the vast array of tankers that are travelling the world’s oceans under the radar, trying to avoid sanctions.

As of February 21, Splash’s own detailed investigation into the scale of this growing phenomenon found the shadow tanker fleet totalled 421 ships. For dirty tankers, this comprises 150 aframaxes, 49 suezmaxes and 104 VLCCs, while on the clean front, Splash has counted five handies, 17 LR1s, three LR2s, and 93 MRs.

Coming up with its own estimate, brokers Braemar estimates the grey fleet to be above 400 vessels.