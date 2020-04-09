Home Sector Operations Ukranian general cargo ship catches fire in the Mediterranean April 9th, 2020 Nicola Capuzzo Europe, Operations

Single-decker ship Bellatrix , controlled by the Ukrainian company MD Shipping, caught fire yesterday while transiting in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, some 180 miles off the Sicilian port of Catania.

Early yesterday morning a mayday rescue message was sent from the vessel, with 12 seafarers on board, as fire broke out in the engine room and grew out of control.

The crew was saved by multipurpose ship Arife, which came to assist, while the Italian Cost Guard coordinated salvage operations by sea and air.

The 42-years old Bellatrix will be towed to the Turkish port of Alaga where it will be scrapped.