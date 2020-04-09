Ukranian general cargo ship catches fire in the Mediterranean

Ukranian general cargo ship catches fire in the Mediterranean

April 9th, 2020 Europe, Operations 0 comments

Single-decker ship Bellatrix, controlled by the Ukrainian company MD Shipping, caught fire yesterday while transiting in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, some 180 miles off the Sicilian port of Catania.

Early yesterday morning a mayday rescue message was sent from the vessel, with 12 seafarers on board, as fire broke out in the engine room and grew out of control.

The crew was saved by multipurpose ship Arife, which came to assist, while the Italian Cost Guard coordinated salvage operations by sea and air.

The 42-years old Bellatrix will be towed to the Turkish port of Alaga where it will be scrapped.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Nicola Capuzzo

Nicola is a highly qualified journalist focused on transport economics, logistics and shipping with broad experience in both online and printed media. Specialties: shipping, ship finance, banking, commodities and port economics. He regularly interviews Europe's top shipowner executives for Maritime CEO magazine.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.