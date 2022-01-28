Ulstein enters Chinese offshore wind market with SOV designs for Shanghai Electric

Norwegian shipbuilder and designer Ulstein has secured a contract from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) shipyard to design two types of service operation vessels (SOVs) for Shanghai Electric Windpower Group.

The contract marks Ulstein’s entry into the Chinese offshore wind market after the first dedicated offshore wind support vessel, Seaway Moxie, formerly Siem Moxie, made its entry into the European market in 2014.

The first SOV project contains two different designs, both with the Ulstein design features, the X-BOW and the X-STERN. Ulstein stated that both designs will prioritise operational capacity, capability, and economy.With batteries installed, the vessels will provide a greener footprint when servicing the renewable energy segment, th company said.

The cooperation with the ZPMC shipyard goes back to 2012 when the Ulstein DLS 4200 heavy-lift vessel design was constructed there, and currently, the JSD 6000 project, another Ulstein heavy lift vessel design, is under construction at this yard.

Ulstein has designed and built several O&M vessels for the European offshore wind market and has also developed Jones Act compliant O&M vessel designs. “The entry into the Chinese and US markets, as well as our position in the European market, is not only a milestone for each market separately, but holistically a recognition of Ulstein’s capability in the offshore wind segment,” the company stated.