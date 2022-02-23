Ulstein unveils new heavy lift vessel design

Norwegian shipbuilder and designer Ulstein has upgraded its heavy lift vessel design with the aim to tackle the shortage of specialised vessels needed to install the increasing number of larger, next generation wind turbines,

The Ulstein HX118 design is the third evolution of the Ulstein SOC 5000, of which several vessels are in operation or under construction, including Heerema’s Aegir and Subsea 7’s Seven Borealis.

The vessel has been developed to efficiently handle the next generation foundations, monopiles as well as jackets. The design features a 5,000mt main crane with large lifting heights and a large, strong open deck. The design includes methanol powered generators, an optimised hull design and smart integration of battery systems.

“We worked four years on the development of this design, using our unique ‘ULSTEIN Blended Design‘ methodology, CFD simulations, and knowledge gained from the Alfa Lift design and Aegir conversion”, said Ko Stroo, lead naval architect/product manager in Ulstein Design & Solutions. “Combining our vast track record in heavy lift vessels with business case analysis and latest installation technologies resulted in what basically is the Mk3 version of our SOC 5000 design.”

According to managing director Edwin van Leeuwen, the company has already received favourable pricing for its latest design from multiple yards worldwide. “All ingredients are available to the industry to push the button, get into a yard contract and get delivery in 2025,” he said.