Ulstein wins design contract for Korean seismic research vessel

Norwegian shipbuilder and designer Ulstein has secured a contract to design a new seismic research vessel for Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM) built by Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction.

The vessel, of the Ulstein SX134 design, will be 92 m long and 21 m wide and will be used for operations of seismic streamer cables, seismic bottom nodes, seismic high-resolution seafloor mapping, seafloor survey and sediment sampling.

The vessel will function as a base for up to 30 researchers, and will additionally accommodate up to 20 crewmembers. It has been designed to include a variety of installed equipment, such as a 3D/4D seismic 8-streamer system, 2D/3D seismic P-cable system, and an OBN acquisition system.

Ulstein’s shipyard Ulstein Verft also delivered the 1996-built seismic research vessel Tamhae II to KIGAM.