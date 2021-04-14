Ulstein wins engineering contract for US rock installation vessel

North America’s dredging player Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) has contracted Norwegian shipbuilder and designer Ulstein to carry out the integration engineering for its new Jones Act-compliant rock installation vessel for the offshore wind market.

The scope of work includes the selection of vessel main equipment with integration engineering plus the start of detail design.

“It is a privilege to work with Ulstein on this landmark project as they continue to bring global best practices, expertise and creativity to the design of this first-of-its-kind U.S. vessel,” said Mike Greenwood, senior project sponsor at GLDD. “Given the priority the White House has placed on the offshore wind market, special-built vessels such as this will serve as the critical foundation for the advancement of this key industry.”

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the design process and cooperation with GLDD has been highly productive and efficient,” added Edwin van Leeuwen, managing director at Ulstein Design & Solutions. “All credits to both GLDD and Ulstein project teams that have been working on this project since June 2020 from their home offices. Ulstein’s strength and added value to customers are reflected in this engineering contract. This is the result of the close cooperation between our design and engineering teams in the Netherlands, Norway and Poland as well as using Ulstein’s long shipbuilding competence.

The vessel will be built at a yet-to-be-selected US shipyard and operational by Q2 2024.