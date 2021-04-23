Ulstein’s innovation hub in Brazil bets on Danish wave energy tech

Ulstein Belga Marine, Norwegian shipbuilder’s innovation hub in Brazil, has partnered up with Danish wave energy developer Resen Waves to deliver smart power buoys to the Brazilian energy industry.

The Resen Waves Smart Power Buoy utilises wave movement to produce electricity, which can then be fed to autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) or other instrumentation in the sea. At the same time, the buoy can log data from connected instruments and transmit this to onshore facilities.

The partnership will market the technology to many different sectors, from oil & gas to carbon capture and storage (CCS), desalination to ocean monitoring.

“Ocean wave energy is not a very explored field in Brazil but considering the size of the Brazilian coastline and its maritime area, the potential for generating ocean wave energy here is undeniable. With this new partnership, UBM helps to bring yet another sustainable solution to the market and to the energy transition, which is already happening in Brazil. As for the oil & gas industry, the benefits of the technology provided by Resen Waves are numerous and will surely innovate offshore operations” said Alexandre de Carvalho, business development manager at Ulstein Belga Marine.