Ultra Deep Solutions awarded new DSCV contract

Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed oil and gas major for a large subsea project in the Southeast Asia region.

The project will commence at the end of November this year and involves diving services and the diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Picasso .

The 2018-built vessel will be utilised for six to twelve months on decommissioning. The DSCV has been working throughout 2021 in Saudi waters on various subsea projects for different clients.

“We would once again thank our clients for believing in our group to perform subsea contracts. UDS continues to move forward in the current market situation,” said Shel Hutton, CEO of UDS.