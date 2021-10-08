AsiaOffshore

Ultra Deep Solutions awarded new DSCV contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 8, 2021
Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed oil and gas major for a large subsea project in the Southeast Asia region.

The project will commence at the end of November this year and involves diving services and the diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Picasso.

The 2018-built vessel will be utilised for six to twelve months on decommissioning. The DSCV has been working throughout 2021 in Saudi waters on various subsea projects for different clients.

“We would once again thank our clients for believing in our group to perform subsea contracts. UDS continues to move forward in the current market situation,” said Shel Hutton, CEO of UDS.

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

