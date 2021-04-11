AsiaMiddle EastOffshore

Ultra Deep Solutions awarded new DSV contract

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 12, 2021
0 34 1 minute read
UDS

Singapore’s Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has been awarded another contract in the Middle East for 2018-built diving support vessel Picasso.

The vessel will commence the new contract, with an unnamed EPC player, after finishing a large subsea project in Saudi Arabia. Splash understands the new contract will keep the vessel in Saudi Arabia.

Shell Hutton, CEO of UDS, commented: “We would like to thank our clients for the ongoing support in the use of our Diving Construction Vessels. Our consistency to supply large Subsea vessels continues and our repeat Clients has now a very proven track record to move us forward. The next few years outlook is very busy for UDS. There will be avenues upcoming for us to expand our fleet again.”

UDS owns and operated a fleet of five diving support vessels.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 12, 2021
0 34 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button