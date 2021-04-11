Ultra Deep Solutions awarded new DSV contract

Singapore’s Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has been awarded another contract in the Middle East for 2018-built diving support vessel Picasso .

The vessel will commence the new contract, with an unnamed EPC player, after finishing a large subsea project in Saudi Arabia. Splash understands the new contract will keep the vessel in Saudi Arabia.

Shell Hutton, CEO of UDS, commented: “We would like to thank our clients for the ongoing support in the use of our Diving Construction Vessels. Our consistency to supply large Subsea vessels continues and our repeat Clients has now a very proven track record to move us forward. The next few years outlook is very busy for UDS. There will be avenues upcoming for us to expand our fleet again.”

UDS owns and operated a fleet of five diving support vessels.