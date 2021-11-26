AsiaOffshore

Ultra Deep Solutions scores new DSCV contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 26, 2021
UDS

Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed EPC client for the 2017-built diving support construction vessel Lichtenstein.

The contract will see the DSCV deployed on a subsea campaign in the Bay of Bengal region from December this year. No further details have been disclosed. The vessel was most recently tasked with a subsea project offshore Malaysia.

In October, Ultra Deep Solutions announced a contract for the 2018-built DSCV Picasso in the Southeast Asia region set to commence at the end of this month.

