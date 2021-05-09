Ultra Deep Solutions secures contract for DSCV pair

Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has been awarded a contract with MPF Asia for a subsea decommissioning project in Thailand.

The project will commence in September this year, utilising diving support construction vessels (DSCVs) Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol to perform the scope.

According to UDS, the project will run well into 2022 with extensions.

Shell Hutton, CEO of UDS, commented: “I would like to thank our clients MPF Asia Sdn Bhd for their continued support for using UDS and our various teams for these large subsea projects. Decommissioning/demolition of fields is an area that we are concentrating on currently and feel that the market over the next 25 years will be focused in this area.”

UDS owns and operates a fleet of five diving support construction vessels.