Ultra Deep Solutions has landed a large decommissioning project for supermajor Chevron in Thailand.

The project will see the 2019-built diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Van Gogh utilised for 12 months.

The Van Gogh is in its third year of operation and most recently completed a project in the Middle East.

Last week, the Singapore-based subsea specialist also announced a new deal for its 2018-built DSCV Picasso in the Southeast Asia region.