Ultra Deep Solutions wins DSCV contract

Singapore-headquartered Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has been awarded another contract by an undisclosed client in the Southeast Asia region.

The project will commence in February this year and involves the diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Picasso . No further details were disclosed.

The deal follows the announcement of a large subsea project in the same region that the 2018-built vessel was to execute from the end of November last year.

The DSCV has been working throughout 2021 in Saudi waters on various subsea projects for different clients.