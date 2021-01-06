EuropePorts and LogisticsShipyards

Ultra large floating dry dock needed at Gioia Tauro

The port authority of Gioia Tauro in Italy has launched a tender aimed at finding a company to help it source an available floating dry dock to purchase.

The project is to set up a news shipyard and related infrastructure to accommodate and repair ultra large containerships.

In the transhipment hub based in the Calabria region MSC controls the close by Medcenter Container Terminal which in 2020 exceeded 3m teu handled. In the recent past the Aponte-controlled group expressed its interest at the opportunity to invest and co-manage the new shiprepair yard soon to be based in the port.

