Ultrabulk chief executive steps down

Denmark-based dry bulk operator Ultrabulk, a subsidiary of Chilean Ultranav, announced that its chief executive officer, Per Lange, has decided to resign from his position on January 1, 2022.

According to Ultrabulk, Lange has expressed his wish to step back from the executive role after 11 years and spend more time on other priorities and with his family. He will be replaced by Per von Appen, who was involved in the formation of Ultrabulk, which he led from 2004 until 2010, when Ultrabulk merged with Eitzen Bulk.

“The change has been planned for quite some time, and this has allowed for timely preparations. I have had the pleasure of working with Per von Appen since 2010, including in his capacity as a board member of Ultrabulk,” said Lange.

Lange, who has been with the company since 1995, has accepted to maintain his engagement with the Ultranav organisation and will take up the position as managing director of Ultranav Denmark. He is a member of the commercial committee and the climate change advisory board in Danish Shipping.