Ultrabulk finds a new CEO

Denmark-based dry bulk operator Ultrabulk, a subsidiary of Chilean Ultranav, has found a new chief executive officer, deciding to promote from within the organisation.

Hans-Christian Olesen has stepped up from his position as executive vice president to become CEO.

Per Lange had resigned earlier to be replaced temporarily this year by Per von Appen, who was involved in the formation of Ultrabulk, which he led from 2004 until 2010, when Ultrabulk merged with Eitzen Bulk. In the management changes announced this week, von Appen will move to become chairman.

Von Appen commented: “I have worked closely with Hans-Christian over the years, but especially during the past six months, we have had the opportunity to work even more closely together, and I am confident that Hans-Christian and the very strong leadership team we have put in place will make Ultrabulk even more successful going forward – especially as we continue the all-important transformation of Ultrabulk.”