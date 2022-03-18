Dry CargoEurope

Ultrabulk finds a new CEO

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 18, 2022
0 0 1 minute read

Denmark-based dry bulk operator Ultrabulk, a subsidiary of Chilean Ultranav, has found a new chief executive officer, deciding to promote from within the organisation.

Hans-Christian Olesen has stepped up from his position as executive vice president to become CEO.

Per Lange had resigned earlier to be replaced temporarily this year by Per von Appen, who was involved in the formation of Ultrabulk, which he led from 2004 until 2010, when Ultrabulk merged with Eitzen Bulk. In the management changes announced this week, von Appen will move to become chairman.

Von Appen commented: “I have worked closely with Hans-Christian over the years, but especially during the past six months, we have had the opportunity to work even more closely together, and I am confident that Hans-Christian and the very strong leadership team we have put in place will make Ultrabulk even more successful going forward – especially as we continue the all-important transformation of Ultrabulk.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 18, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button