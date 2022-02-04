AmericasDry Cargo

Ultranav lets go of another bulk carrier

Ultranav

Chile’s Ultranav is busy in the sales and purchase market. This week multiple brokers tell Splash, that the 2015-built, 38,000 dwt Ultra Tolhuaca has been sold for for $24.6m. Brokers report that more than a handful of owners showed interest in the ship.

A handful of broking reports links fast-growing UK-based outfit Dao Shipping to the deal. 13-ship strong bulker player, Dao, an affiliate of Ray Car Carriers, entered the handy segment last summer. Since then it has added two same-aged Oshima-built sister ships, from Japan’s Orkix Corp. If the latest deal is confirmed, Dao will have added three Oshima-built handies since June, in addition to a semi-modern Chinese-built ultramax.

This marks the second bulker sold within a year by Von Appen family-controlled Ultranav. The last sale was to Hong Kong-based, Indian owner Chellaram who added the same sized, four-year-old Ultra Calbuco for $23.5m.

