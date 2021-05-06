Uni-Tankers details way to slash fuel use by 12%

Uni-Tankers has found way to slash its fuel bill across its fleet. Ten months of test sailing using Frugal Propulsion technology on the chemical tanker Endelo Swan have successfully demonstrated a net fuel saving of 12.2%. This has led the owner, Uni-Tankers, to announce that it will install the system on more ships.

Frugal Propulsion is a monitoring and control system utilising an intelligent algorithm which ensures that the vessel’s engine and propeller are constantly optimised in relation to draught, load, waves and wind. Based on selected speed the algorithm controls RPM pitch for optimum fuel consumption.

Peter Hauschildt, naval architect and CEO of Aalborg-based Frugal Technologies, commented: “Our system is based on sensors, Big Data and learning algorithms which are constantly getting smarter. For the shipowner, this means that the fuel savings will increase as the system gets to know the ship.”

The Frugal Propulsion system can allow a vessel to achieve average fuel savings of 10-15%, and a return on investment in six to 18 months.

Peter Stokbro, technical director at Uni-Tankers, said: “With Frugal Propulsion, we have a system that enables us to reduce the climate impact of our fleet while at the same time strengthening our competitiveness. Endelo Swan is a strong business case, and it is obvious that for us to expand the collaboration with Frugal Technologies.”