Union boss warns Felixstowe strike could be extended through to Christmas

Shippers and liners received both good and bad news yesterday, surveying the north European ports scene, which has been heavily hit by industrial action and congestion in recent months.

In Germany, an agreement was reached between unions and ports to avert future strikes. However, in the UK, increasingly militant words from union leaders has many involved in supply chains worried.

At Felixstowe, the nation’s top container port, handling more than 40% of Britain’s boxes, the boss of the Unite union has warned the initial eight-day strike could carry on through to Christmas unless pay terms are accepted by employers, Hutchison Ports.

The strike has seen around 1,900 dockworkers down tools at the port since Sunday, and it comes as another port, Liverpool, braces for similar protests. The country has also been hit by industrial action from many other sectors including rail, post, and telecoms.