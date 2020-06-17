Union Marine entrusted with two SAM bulk carriers

Union Marine entrusted with two SAM bulk carriers

June 17th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Europe, Operations 0 comments

Singapore-based Union Marine Management Services has been appointed by DVB Bank as the monitoring agents and crew managers for the vessels Sam Lion and Sam Wolf.

Both the vessels, previously owned by SAM Shipping Group are presently under arrest due to non-payment at Rizhao and Caofeidian in China respectively.

The financial falling apart of SAM Shipping has seen creditors chase ships around the world. Credit Suisse will hold an online auction in the US to sell another bulker, the SAM Eagle.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.