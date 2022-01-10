AmericasPorts and Logistics

Union seeks two-year reprieve on Port of Vancouver ban on trucks more than 10 years old

As of February 1, the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest port, will ban all container trucks older than 10 years from port grounds. The ban will “force hundreds of container trucks out of the Metro Vancouver port transportation system,” according to Unifor, the union that represents truck drivers at the port. This “will cause chaos in a system already under unique pressure from the pandemic, flooding and supply chain issues,” says the union.

Unifor is looking for action on this issue from the federal government. Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, said, “Without action from Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, gridlock will overtake Vancouver’s ports.”

The union is demanding “consultations about the fairest way to transition the trucks without causing major financial hardship for truck drivers,” it said in a statement. It hopes to achieve “a two-year pause to the phase-out and access to financial assistance” for owner-operators.

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 10, 2022
1 275 1 minute read
Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Comments

  1. “As of February 1, the Port of Vancouver, on behalf of Authorities and policy implementation, will sabotage goods movement by means of banning all container trucks older than 10 years from port grounds.”

    Oddgeir

    Reply

