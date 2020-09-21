Union withdraws industrial action at DP World terminal in Sydney

The Maritime Union of Australia has withdrawn its industrial action at DP World Australia just before the case was due to be heard by the Fair Work Commission.

According to Shipping Australia, a written undertaking has now been given to the Fair Work Commission that no further notices of industrial action at Port Botany will be submitted before November 1.

DP World Australia said in a statement that normal service at the terminals will resume.

“Without the distraction of bans and limitations, we anticipate we’ll be able to progress outstanding local matters at DP World Sydney in the pursuit of a finalised enterprise agreement,” DP World said.

Last week, Shipping Australia filed a statement at the Fair Work Commission in support of DP World Australia’s application to terminate protected industrial action on the grounds of significant harm to the economy. The case was due to be heard on September 19.

However, Shipping Australia believes industrial action is still possible at Hutchison in Brisbane and Sydney, and at Patrick Terminals in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, and there is also the possibility of industrial action at towage operator Svitzer.

The industrial actions has caused severe congestion and delays at Australian ports.

“Congestion and delay will not ease across the waterfront until all the terminals are able to work unhindered,” Shipping Australia said in a release.