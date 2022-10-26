Unionized port workers in Chile on strike for two days

About 6,500 members of Union Portuaria at 23 Chilean ports began a 48-hour strike on Wednesday morning. They are expected to return to work at 8:00 am on Friday. The workers are protesting the lack of progress in contract negotiations with the Chilean government. Among other things, they are pushing for the modernisation of port regulations.

According to security firm GardaWorld, the Antofagasta, San Antonio, Iquique and San Vicente ports are likely to be most affected by the work stoppage. The company believes the ports in Arica, Coquimbo and Valparaiso will be least affected. It also reports that “significant traffic disruptions” started early on Wednesday around the Port of San Antonio.