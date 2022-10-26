AmericasPorts and Logistics

Unionized port workers in Chile on strike for two days

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 27, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
SAAM

About 6,500 members of Union Portuaria at 23 Chilean ports began a 48-hour strike on Wednesday morning. They are expected to return to work at 8:00 am on Friday. The workers are protesting the lack of progress in contract negotiations with the Chilean government. Among other things, they are pushing for the modernisation of port regulations.

According to security firm GardaWorld, the Antofagasta, San Antonio, Iquique and San Vicente ports are likely to be most affected by the work stoppage. The company believes the ports in Arica, Coquimbo and Valparaiso will be least affected. It also reports that “significant traffic disruptions” started early on Wednesday around the Port of San Antonio.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 27, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button