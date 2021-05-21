Unions break off wage talks with offshore drillers in Norway

Three labour unions representing thousands of Norwegian offshore rig workers broke off wage negotiations with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association on Thursday as the parties were too far apart.

The parties will go to mediation in June, which, if it fails, could end in a strike, Norwegian trade union Industri Energi said.

This year there is an interim settlement, where only wage adjustment is negotiated.

The negotiating committee in the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association presented a salary offer with a general supplement of NOK21,000 per year.

“The rig industry is doing well and we expect our members to get their share of value creation. At the same time, the industry must offer a wage level that makes it attractive,” said Frode Alfheim Industri Energi, a union leader.

Industri Energi, Safe and DSO unions asked for the settlement to be brought before a state-appointed mediator.

“Unions agree that the offer from the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association was too low for us to accept. This means that the ombudsman must help us find a solution, otherwise there will be a conflict in the NR (Norges Rederiforbund) area,” said Safe union leader Hilde-Marit Rysst.

The floating rig agreement covers over 4,500 Industri Energi members, in addition to Safe and DSO union members, who work in companies such as Maersk Drilling, Transocean, Odfjell Drilling, Seadrill, Dolphin Drilling, Valaris and Saipem.