Uniper locks in two Dynagas FSRUs for Germany

Düsseldorf-headquartered energy company Uniper has secured two 2021-built floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) managed by Grece’s Dynagas for the German government to diversify and strengthen the security of gas supply.

The FSRUs Transgas Force and Transgas Power have a total natural gas-send-out capacity of up to 7.5 bcm/a and an LNG storage capacity of 174,000 cu m each. The combined capacity is said to be equivalent to around 30% of Russian gas imports into Germany. The FSRUs will commence their service in early 2023, with the first gas send-out depending on the completion of the onshore installations at the sites selected by the German government.

Earlier today, Federal Minister Robert Habeck and the Lower Saxony Ministers Olaf Lies and Bernd Althusmann set the first pile driving for the construction of the first LNG terminal in Germany. Uniper, as builder and operator of the terminal, will invest around €65m ($68.5m). An agreement was also signed between the federal government and the state of Lower Saxony on the expansion of Wilhelmshaven into a green energy hub for Germany. Uniper is supporting this project with its on-site projects – in the short term, in the form of the LNG terminal, and in the medium and long term, in the form of the Green Wilhelmshaven project.

Höegh LNG also announced it had sealed a deal with the German government for the charter of two of its FSRUs for a 10-year period.

Currently, there are 48 FSRUs in operation worldwide. In Europe, similar installations are already in operation in Lithuania, Italy, Croatia and Turkey, with several additional locations around Europe currently under preparation.