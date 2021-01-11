Unique Shipping exits cape segment

Dry CargoGreater China

Unique Shipping

Private Hong Kong owner, Unique Shipping, is quitting the bulker segment, offloading its one cape, a ship that’s been with the firm since it hit the water some 14 years ago.

Brokers tell Splash that Unique has offloaded the Shanghai Waigaoqiao built, 178,000 dwt, Unique Carrier for $11.5m. Singapore’s Berge Bulk is tied to this deal. 

Unique’s ship focus will now be on its 12 tankers- a mix of gas and product carriers. 

Unique Shipping was established in 1966 as a private shipowning and management operation and has since then acquired over 100 vessels over the years. The company is now led by  Edward Cheng, the eldest son of the founder.

