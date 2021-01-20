ContainersEurope

United Africa Feeder Line to be sold

United Africa Feeder Line

Germany’s Deutsche Afrika-Linien/John T. Essberger Group of Companies (DAL / JTE) is closing in on the sale of United Africa Feeder Line (UAFL), a regional container and feeder operator based in Mauritius.

Alphaliner reports in its latest weekly report that DAL/JTE has found a Luxembourg-registered investment fund to buy the line for an undisclosed price.

UAFL was founded in 2000. The company operates a network of services connecting the Middle East and India with East Africa, South Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. It currently operates a fleet of five ships ranging in size from 600 to 2,268 teu.

  1. Surely the text should read ”DAL is closing in on the purchase….”? …….and that DAL/JTE have founded………?
    It might also have been helpful; to mention from whom the company is being bought.

