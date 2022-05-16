United Heavy Lift signs for pair of eco-lifter ships in China

Hamburg-headquartered United Heavy Lift (UHL) has placed an order for two additional F900-type multipurpose heavylift vessels.

The eco-lifter newbuildings will deliver at the CSSC shipyard in Hudong, China in 2023 and 2024.

Between 2019 and 2022, UHL took delivery of seventeen F900 eco-lifter vessels. The vessels feature high-and-low-pressure SCR catalysts to meet IMO Tier III requirements and exceed the latest EEDI benchmarks.

“One of our goals is to reduce emissions from our own operations and help our clients achieve their decarbonisation goals. Sustainability is an integral part of how UHL operates. Key to this change is to build and maintain one of the most modern and fuel-efficient MPP heavylift fleets in the market. We are phasing out all UHL 800 P-type vessels and replacing them with fuel-efficient modern tonnage,” said Andreas Rolner, managing director of United Heavy Lift.

Once the eco-lifter newbuilding program is completed, UHL will have a fleet of nineteen modern, fuel-efficient ships that are said to leave 30% to 50% less carbon footprint compared to the existing heavylift fleet in the market.