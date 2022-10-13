United Maritime flips aframax pair in $62.5m deal

United Maritime has banked close to $24m after offloading a pair of aframax tankers it picked up in July this year.

The Nasdaq-listed spinoff of Greek owner Seanergy Maritime is selling the 2006-built Bluesea and Parosea for $62.5m, after buying the 114,000 dwt ships built in South Korea for $19.10m and $19.6m, respectively, according to VesselsValue data.

Both ships, which entered the Signal Maritime pool upon their deliveries, are set to change hands in the fourth quarter of 2022 following customary closing procedures.

United also revealed taking delivery of two Chinese-built 109,000 dwt LR2 product tankers, Minoansea and Epanastasea, acquired for a total of $40.8m. The Epanastasea, ex-Timberwolf, came with a $26,500 per day charter until December, while Minoansea, formerly known as Thunderbolt has been initially deployed in the spot market.

Following the latest transaction, United will have three ships, consisting of one cape and two tankers.