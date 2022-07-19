Dry CargoEuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

United Maritime looks to raise $26m

Sam Chambers July 19, 2022
United Maritime Corporation, a spinoff of New York-listed capesize pure-play Seanergy Maritime, has initiated a capital raising exercise, looking to gain $26m via a public offering of 8m shares priced at $3.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance.

NASDAQ-listed United Maritime has had a busy July bolstering its fleet which now consists of one cape and four tankers.

