United Offshore Support wins contract with Brazil’s CBO

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 23, 2021
UOS

Germany’s United Offshore Support (UOS) ihas been awarded a two-year contract with the CBO Group – one of the major offshore fleet operators/owners in Brazil – who will provide services to end client Petrobras.

“The oil and gas sector in Brazil is recovering from last year’s crisis, so CBO has almost 100% of its fleet in operation. Therefore, this new contract with UOS will allow us to continue to attend to our major client in the country with efficiency and excellence,” said Marcelo Martins, technical and commercial director for CBO.

The UOS team first operated AHTS vessels in Brazil from 2010 to 2017.

“This charter is an important milestone for us, and we are very happy to finally be back in Brazil having teamed up with CBO to win this work for Petrobras,” said Heiko Peters, chartering manager for UOS.

