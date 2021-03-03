United Product Tankers appoints new managing director

German tanker operator United Product Tankers (UPT) has appointed Matthias Schoeller as co-managing director, replacing Stefan Ciegelski who has decided to retire after 17 years at the helm of the company.

Prior to the appointment, Schoeller served as chartering manager in the company for the last 10 years.

Schoeller will work together with Christos Matarangas, who has been co-managing director of the company for over a decade.

“With the amazing team in UPT, with our knowledge and experience, with our loyal and supportive customers and stakeholders, I firmly believe in a very bright future for the company,” Schoeller said.

UPT is a commercial and pool operator product tankers in the handy, MR and LR1/panamax segments.