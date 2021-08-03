Unwanted jet fuel being mixed into dangerous bunker blends

A number of bunker suppliers in Asia are selling highly dangerous fuel, offloading unwanted jet fuel.

Marine insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty has published its annual shipping review in which it notes that insurers have seen a number of machinery damage claims related to scrubbers and some arising from the use of blended low-sulphur fuels.

Allianz cites various instances of aviation fuel – sold off cheaply due to a drop off in air traffic during the pandemic – being added to bunkers in Asia to produce blended low-sulphur fuel.

“Jet fuel has a lower flash-point and adding too much can lower the temperature at which fuels catch fire, creating a serious risk for vessels,” the German insurer has warned.