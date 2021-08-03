AsiaBunkering

Unwanted jet fuel being mixed into dangerous bunker blends

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 3, 2021
0 34 Less than a minute

A number of bunker suppliers in Asia are selling highly dangerous fuel, offloading unwanted jet fuel.

Marine insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty has published its annual shipping review in which it notes that insurers have seen a number of machinery damage claims related to scrubbers and some arising from the use of blended low-sulphur fuels.

Allianz cites various instances of aviation fuel – sold off cheaply due to a drop off in air traffic during the pandemic – being added to bunkers in Asia to produce blended low-sulphur fuel.

“Jet fuel has a lower flash-point and adding too much can lower the temperature at which fuels catch fire, creating a serious risk for vessels,” the German insurer has warned.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 3, 2021
0 34 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button