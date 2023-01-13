Up to 1,000 ships affected by DNV ransomware attack

DNV confirmed that around 1,000 vessels have been affected by a recent cybersecurity incident on its ShipManager software which proved to be a result of a ransomware attack.

The Norway-based class society said in a statement that the shutdown of ShipManager servers was affecting a total of 70 clients.

DNV did not disclose any further details but said it was still probing the attack that occurred on January 7 and working to repair its system and bring it back online. Offline services of the software that covers technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, QHSE, crewing and business intelligence are still usable.

Dialogue is underway with the Norwegian police and so far DNV has not detected issues with any other software, data or services.

The latest incident involving maritime businesses follows attacks on the Lisbon port and tech giant Voyager Worldwide.