Urgently needed more container handling capacity agreed upon at India’s top port

Sam Chambers February 16, 2022
0 11 1 minute read
APMT

APM Terminals Mumbai, also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI), will invest $115m in infrastructure development to increase its container handling capacity by 10% to 2.18m teu.

GTI is a joint venture between APM Terminals and domestic rail operator Container Corporation of India (Concor), operating at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) located at Nhava Sheva.

The extra capacity at India’s top boxport is clearly needed. Container traffic at JNPT rose 26% last year to 5.63m teu. JNPT operates five container terminals that handle over 50% of the total container cargo among the major domestic ports.

PSA International is also in the process of developing a second phase of its concession at the port, something that will add a further 2.4m teu to Mumbai’s annual box handling capabilities when it comes onstream by 2025.

