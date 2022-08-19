US announces next steps for offshore wind power development in Gulf of Maine

The US Department of the Interior has announced next steps to bring the opportunity of offshore wind energy to the Gulf of Maine. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has made available a request for interest (RFI) and request for competitive interest (RFCI) in the Federal Register for public comment.

The RFI is the first step in BOEM’s commercial planning and leasing process to identify the offshore locations that appear most suitable for development, taking into consideration potential impacts to other resources and ocean users. The purpose of the RFI is to gauge interest in the development of commercial wind energy leases within the RFI area, which consists of about 13.7m acres in the Gulf of Maine.

The RFCI is the next step in processing the State of Maine’s application for a research lease and provides notice of the proposed research area that Maine requested. BOEM is issuing the RFCI because the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and implementing regulations require that BOEM determine whether competitive interest exists in any area that is the subject of an unsolicited lease request.

If BOEM does not receive any indications of competitive interest for a lease in response to the notice, it will move forward with the research application. However, if one or more indications of competitive interest from qualified entities are submitted, BOEM may decide to move forward with the lease issuance process using competitive leasing procedures.

BOEM continues to work closely with its federal, Tribal and state partners to employ the best available science, information and knowledge. This collaborative effort is intended to identify the least conflicted areas that still deliver the renewable energy capacity necessary to meet the targets set by the Biden administration and state renewable energy goals.

By 2025, the Interior Department plans to hold up to five additional offshore lease sales and complete the review of at least 16 plans to construct and operate commercial, offshore wind energy facilities, which would represent more than 22 gigawatts of clean energy for the nation.