US blacklists another 11 companies for facilitating Iranian petrochemical shipments

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 4, 2020
The US government has added another 11 companies to its sanctions blacklist for allegedly facilitating Iranian exports of petrochemical products to support terrorist groups in the Middle East and the Maduro regime in Venezuela. 

The Department of State imposed sanctions on Iran-based Abadan Refining Company, China-based Zhihang Ship Management, New Far International Logistics and Sino Energy Shipping and UAE-based Chemtrans Petrochemicals Trading.

Individuals Min Shi, an employee of New Far, Zuoyou Lin, an employee of Sino Energy, and Alireza Amin, an employee of Abadan, have also been added to the blacklist.

The Department of the Treasury has also sanctioned Iranian company Zagros Petrochemical, UAE-based Petrotech FZE and Trio Energy DMCC, and Hong Kong-based Chinese entities Jingho Technology, Dynapex Energy, and Dinrin.

At the end of August, The Justice Department announced the seizure of three websites used by three Iranian companies who allegedly arranged fuel shipments to Venezuela for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In March, seven entities were blacklisted for their involvement in the acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

