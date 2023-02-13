US Department of Energy to fund studies into increasing cost efficiency of wind power generation

The US Department of Energy (DOE) last week announced a $30m funding opportunity to advance the cost-effective domestic manufacturing of materials, including lightweight composites, that allow wind turbines to produce power more efficiently.

Led by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE)’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO), this funding opportunity seeks to improve the manufacturability and performance of composite materials associated with wind energy technologies. Specifically, this opportunity seeks to streamline the additive manufacturing (3-D printing) processes for rapid prototyping, tooling, fabrication and testing of large wind blades. It also seeks to apply additive manufacturing with polymers, metals, ceramics or composite systems to non-blade wind turbine components like those comprising drivetrains or floating offshore wind platforms.

The estimated period of performance for the award will be two to three years. Concept papers are due March 23.