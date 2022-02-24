US Department of Transportation announces $450m in funding to expand port capacity

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced on February 23 nearly $450m in newly available grant funding for port-related projects through the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) – the largest investment ever in the program. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to help ports expand capacity and improve the movement of goods. Applicants are encouraged to propose projects that will also strengthen resilience, reduce emissions and advance environmental justice.

“The historic investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help remove bottlenecks by enabling ports to expand capacity and improve intermodal connections,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

To provide technical assistance, the Department of Transportation will host a series of webinars explaining the PIDP grant application process.

The deadline to submit an application for funding is May 16.